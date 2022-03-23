ABC (DIS -0.3%) has sold out advertising inventory for this weekend's broadcast of the Oscars, always one of the top television events of the year - though ratings for it and other awards shows have slipped for some time.

That's a sign of what ABC hopes is a "rebuild year" for the Academy Awards show after a COVID-19 pandemic that crippled moviegoing - and after last year's all-time low viewership of the awards.

Ratings for the 2021 edition of the program crashed 58%, drawing 9.85 million viewers, though the subdued awards were limited to nominees only and staged in Los Angeles' Union Station.

The Oscars have typically represented the top non-football TV program in ratings.

Disney's Rita Ferro says ABC has secured ad commitments from a "super wide range" of advertisers across 14 different marketing categories. This year, though, more ads were sold in the "scatter" market closer to airtime than in the upfront advance sales period.

The company sought between $1.7 million and $2.2 million for a 30-second ad spot, Variety reports.

One major Oscars advertiser is skipping out this year: General Motors. The show will have ads from various players in the hot streaming entertainment space, including CNN+, Discovery+, Disney+, Paramount+ and Peacock.

This year's telecast will have eight awards stripped out in an effort to streamline the show. Those awards will still be given in person, but come before TV joins in. (An edited recap of those awards will appear during the telecast.)

Disney tested live-streaming the usually low-key announcement of Oscar nominations in February, a chance to get more data on live-streaming large events, which holds promise for sports broadcasting.