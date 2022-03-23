Federal Reserve may need to push rates higher than 2.5%, SF Fed's Daly says

Following her comments on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve may have to push the interest rate above neutral, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly estimated that the nominal neutral rate is 2.5%, she said in an interview at the Bloomberg Equality Summit.

"We're prepared to do whatever it takes to get to price stability," she said, adding that nobody thinks it's there yet. Her estimate on nominal neutral is based on the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections consensus.

"Being restrictive would move above that 2.5% neutral nominal rate we're aiming for," said Daly, who is considered one of the more dovish members of the FOMC. But if the central bank does move above neutral, "that's down the road, perhaps in 2023," she added. (By contrast, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard wants to push the federal funds rate above 3% by the end of this year.)

On whether she'd support a 50 basis point hike: "I think the data will tell us whether 50 bps, or 25 bps and the balance sheet, or 50 bps and the balance sheet, are the right recipe" to get to price stability. "We're committed to move the policy rate in line with what the economy needs," she said.

Looking at the effect of the Ukraine conflict on the global economy: "it's too early to call if we're going to have a global recession." However, she sees a "very limited probability that the U.S. will fall into inflation.

Last month Daly said it's time to exit extraordinary monetary support as inflation is too high