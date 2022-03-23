Clear Secure jumps 17% as Q1 expectations posted above consensus
Mar. 23, 2022 11:49 AM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Clear Secure (YOU +19.8%) Q4 revenue jumps 52% Y/Y to $80.7M, beating consensus by $2.58M.
- Total Bookings of $109.6M were up 99% Y/Y.
- Total Cumulative Enrollments of 10.4M were up 97% Y/Y.
- Net loss $31.2M; Adjusted net loss $13.9M; EPS of loss $0.22; Adjusted EPS loss of $0.09.
- Look for more in company presentation
- The company sees Q1 revenue in the range of of $88M - $89M vs. consensus of $82.89M.
- "Our fourth quarter capped a year of strong execution across our CLEAR Plus and platform businesses. CLEAR’s robust member growth, product expansion and financial metrics demonstrate the market demand for frictionless and trusted experiences - both physically and digitally. We generated positive free cash flow in the quarter and on a full year basis, marking our fourth consecutive year of positive free cash flow generation. Throughout 2020 and 2021 we have made significant investments in our team, platform, and products. We are well positioned to grow members and bookings while also achieving operating leverage and generating strong free cash flow in 2022 and beyond.” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO.
- Dive deeper in company analysis with contributor article: 'Checking In On Clear Secure'
- Previously (March 23): Clear Secure Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.09, revenue of $80.7M beats by $2.58M