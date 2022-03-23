Pluristem PLX-R18 shows promise in blood cell recovery in cell transplant patients in trial

Mar. 23, 2022 11:59 AM ETPluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Blood cells

Pixelimage/E+ via Getty Images

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) reported final results from a phase 1 trial of intramuscular injections of PLX-R18 in patients with incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).

The company said incomplete hematopoietic recovery, or poor graft function (PGF), is a life-threatening complication for patients undergoing HCT. Current standard-of-care does not result in satisfactory blood counts and patients are vulnerable to bleeding and recurrent infections, and require repeated transfusions of blood.

Data collected one year post-treatment with PLX-R18 showed that the therapy was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

Patients treated with PLX-R18 showed an increase in all three blood cell types compared to baseline with platelets, hemoglobin and neutrophils levels increasing as early as 1 month after PLX-R18 administration and enduring up to 12 months.

The company said that following PLX-R18 therapy, the number of transfused units decreased from a mean monthly number of 5.09 for platelets and 2.91 for red blood cells at baseline to 0.55 for platelets and 0 for red blood cells at 12 months.

The company noted that observed annual mortality rate after PLX-R18 therapy was 18% compared to 29% in a cohort of allogeneic HCT recipients with incomplete hematopoietic recovery, obtained from a registry, representing a similar patient population.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.