A Dutch court has rejected a lawsuit against Shell (SHEL +3.4%) brought by four widows of activists who were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 after protests against the company's practices in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

After hearing witness testimony, the court said there was not enough sufficient or verifiable evidence to establish the responsibility or involvement of Shell or its Nigerian subsidiary in bribing witnesses related to the case.

In 2019, the court had allowed the case to continue but also said the claimants needed to prove Shell's liability.

Relatives sought to hold Shell partially responsible in foreign courts, after exhausting legal possibilities in Nigeria.

Shell's 30% stake in a joint venture that operates oil fields in Nigeria, potentially valued at as much as $4B, reportedly has attracted bids from four local companies.