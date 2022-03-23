Loopring tokens surge 40% on GameStop NFT Marketplace beta launch
Mar. 23, 2022 12:15 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME), LRC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ethereum-based Loopring (LRC-USD) tokens have jumped as much as 40% Wednesday after the beta release of GameStop's (NYSE:GME) non-fungible token marketplace.
- Note that an NFT is a tradeable virtual asset that represents physical objects such as art and in-game items.
- GME's new NFT marketplace, "ensures that users receive the strongest digital property rights anchored by a secure, decentralized, and credibly neutral environment like Ethereum," according to a blog post. Furthermore, Loopring zkRollup smart contracts will leave no user priced out as it inherits Ether's (ETH-USD) self-custodial security while calling off expensive gas-fees, the blog post explained.
- Users can now get early access to the beta version of GameStop NFT Marketplace to set up account information and make deposits. The full launch is said to be coming soon.
- Meanwhile, GameStop (GME +16.6%), one of the most popular meme stocks, is jumping to its highest level since the beginning January, up nearly 70% in the past five sessions.
- In February, GameStop partnered with Immutable X to launch its NFT Marketpalce.