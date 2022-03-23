Nexstar Digital visitors grow 45%, enter top 25
Mar. 23, 2022 12:20 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.3%) says that its Nexstar Digital division saw 45% growth in unique visitors year-over-year in January.
- Unique users rose to 133 million and marked the seventh straight month where the properties grew by at least 2 million unique users.
- That moves Nexstar Digital into Comscore's Top 25 for unique visitors, the company says.
- Those users generated 820 million page views, Comscore says.
- The company's websites and apps now reach close to 50% of the U.S. Internet audience, Nexstar says.
- “Nexstar Digital continues to show progress with our content-first strategy, reflecting our organization-wide commitment to deliver trusted, unbiased, fact-based journalism that engages and informs our audiences across all screens and provides a brand-safe premium environment for our advertising clients," says Nexstar Digital President Karen Brophy.
- Nexstar Media Group, the nation's largest owner of local TV stations, beat expectations on profits in its last earnings report thanks to core advertising.