Nestle stops sales and production of many non-essentials in Russia
Mar. 23, 2022 12:21 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nestle SA (NSRGY -1.4%) stated Wednesday that it's suspending "vast majority of volume and sales" of its non-essential products in Russia amid rising pressures on the world's top consumer goods companies to fully exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
- The Swiss company said it will stop selling brands like KitKat and Nesquik chocolate mix in Russia that will also bring the production of these products to a halt. However, the sale of essential foods like baby food and medical nutrition will continue to remain in focus.
- “As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and medical/hospital nutrition — not on making a profit,” Nestle said in the statement. “This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.”
- To put into perspective, Nestle has six factories in Russia where products like confectionery and coffee are made, and generated about 2% of total revenue there last year.
- Earlier this month, the company said it had halted non-essential exports and imports from Russia, stopped all advertising, and suspended capital investment.
- The news sends Nestle stock down 2% to trade at CHF118.76 around the closing on Wednesday on Swiss Stock Exchange.
- Results Highlight: Nestlé S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of CHF4.42, revenue of CHF87.1B