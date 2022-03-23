Volkswagen to invest over $7.7B in Spain, details plans for EV battery plant

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -1.5%) will invest over $7.7B in Spain, along with external suppliers throughout the e-mobility value chain.

VWAGY plans to set up an electric vehicle (EV) cell factory in Valencia, with planned annual production capacity of 40 GWh, creating over 3K jobs.

The plans are part of VWAGY's 'Future Fast Forward' program, which aims to transform Spain into a European e-mobility hub.

VWAGY will apply to the Spanish govt.'s Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) program, which aims to develop an ecosystem for manufacturing EVs.

"To be ready to start production in 2026, construction of the plant should begin by the end of the year. The first milestone must be the positive outcome of the PERTE submission and finalized permits," said VWAGY in a statement.

The investment would be the largest industrial investment in Spanish history, noted Wayne Griffith, president of VWAGY unit SEAT.

VWAGY plans to build 6 Gigafactories in Europe with an annual capacity of 240 GWh together with partners. To speed up the roll-out of these factories, VWAGY founded a European corporation for cell development and manufacturing, and keeps the option open to integrate partners or investors.

Blueprint for the planned factories will be the Salzgitter plant in Germany, which starts production in 2025.