February rental affordability issues rise amid national rents peaking to 30% of incomes: Realtor
- Realtor.com Monthly Rental report highlights new rental data which shows affordability issues are on the rise, as Americans spent 30% of their monthly budgets on rents on average in February.
- February rents accounted for an even higher portion of household incomes in 14 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, with the list of least affordable areas dominated by Sun Belt metros like Miami (59.5%), Tampa, Fla. and San Diego, Calif.
- February 2022 Rental Metrics – National:
- February U.S. median rental price hit a new high of $1,792, marking a 17.1% Y/Y growth; a double-digit percentage growth for the seventh month in a row.
- Quick look at Rent Y/Y trend which shows pace of growth dips but median asking rents hit new highs; also national rent trend by unit size:
- Year-over-year rent growth in February 2022 was four-times higher when compared to March 2020, before the onset of COVID, highlighting limited supply relative to demand.
- In many Middle America large markets, February rents came in below the recommended max share of monthly paychecks; the area accounted for more than half of February's most affordable rental markets, including Kansas City (19.9%), Oklahoma City (21.1%) and St. Louis (22.3%).
