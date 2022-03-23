Is Russia now weaponizing energy exports?

Prior to the war in Ukraine, many speculated on impacts to energy markets stemming from potential Russian sanctions. Since the invasion, there's been endless news coverage on the impact of "self sanctioning." Consensus appears to indicate that Russian energy flows have been largely unimpacted to date, given cargos purchased pre-invasion have largely sailed. However, the IEA, Energy Intelligence and others point to increased self sanctioning impacts beginning in April (USO).

What's been less discussed is the potential impact of a Russian oil embargo. Oil accounts for the lion's share of the Kremlin's budget. However, the Kremlin may be not-so-subtly cutting off Kazakhstan oil transportation routes through Russia.

Tuesday, Russia's TASS news agency reported that "weather" had damaged a loading terminal in the Black Sea. The damaged terminal loads crude oil from the Caspian pipeline, a pipeline that services the ~600kb/d Tengiz field, and the ~380kb/d Kashagan project, both domiciled in Kazakhstan. Tengiz ownership is split between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) (50%), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) (25%), and local partners. Kashagan ownership is split between Shell (SHEL) (16.8%), ENI (E) (16.8%), Total (TTE) (16.8%), Exxon (XOM) (16.8%) and other local and Asian partners. The terminal in question is scheduled to load 1.5mb/d in April, according to Argus.

Wednesday, the general director of the pipeline consortium said loadings have completely stopped. Around the same time, Alexander Novak told Russia's parliament that repairs could take 6-8 weeks, "during which time this volume of crude will not be supplied to global markets." Importantly, the consortium said Wednesday that "repairs are likely to last for an extended period of time because of the unfavorable weather forecast." Adding that, "currently relations with foreign partners for the supply of equipment are rather complicated, so I assume that there will be certain difficulties."

Early in the war CNBC reported that Kazakhstan refused to provide troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since the war began, a laundry-list of western oil companies, namely the companies transporting oil through the Caspian pipeline, have exited Russia. By all accounts, Russian oil sold through Russian pipelines, with the exception of the Caspian pipe, have been unimpacted by weather. Perhaps weather has delivered an exceedingly improbable strategic win for the Kremlin. However, skeptics may doubt the official explanation, and begin to focus on Russian oil embargoes, rather than self-sanctioning risks.