Hot Stocks: TLSA back above $1T market cap; GIS, YOU rally on earnings; SNPO drops

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has seen a massive upswing in recent days, including another notable gain in Wednesday's midday trading. Shares of Elon Musk's EV maker have advanced more than 30% over the past seven sessions, bringing the stock's market cap back above a trillion dollars.

General Mills (GIS) and Clear Secure (YOU) also showed gains in intraday action, both bolstered by the release of their respective quarterly results.

Looking to the downside, Snap One Holdings (SNPO) represented one of the standout decliners in midday trading, posting a double-digit percentage loss following the release of its earnings report.

Gainers

With another 4% gain in Wednesday's intraday trading, Tesla (TSLA) has added to its recent momentum and pushed back into the trillion-dollar market cap club. The stock is on track to record its seventh consecutive day of gains, including a nearly 8% rally on Tuesday.

TSLA has climbed back above the $1,000 mark, a level it hasn't seen since January. The stock has soared 35% during its recent winning streak, fueled in part by signs of expanding production, with the opening of a factory in Germany and the resumption of normal operations in Shanghai.

Elsewhere in the market, General Mills (GIS) climbed in midday trading, bolstered by solid quarterly results and upbeat guidance. The packaged food maker beat expectations with its Q3 earnings, even though its revenue was basically stagnant with last year at $4.54B.

Looking ahead, the company predicted strong organic sales growth, saying it now projects an increase of about 5%. This was the high end of its prior target of 4% to 5%. Helped by the rosy outlook, shares climbed nearly 3% in intraday trading.

Earnings news also fueled gains in Clear Secure (YOU). Shares of the provider of biometric travel document verification systems jumped 22% in intraday trading after posting a narrower-than-expected loss and beating expectations with its nearly 52% revenue growth.

Decliner

Snap One Holdings (SNPO) experienced massive selling pressure following the release of its quarterly results. The maker of A/V, security and control products posted a loss for its latest quarter, compared to the profit projected by analysts.

Higher costs and supply chain issues weighed on the bottom line. Based on the disappointing earnings report, SNPO declined by about 13% in intraday trading.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.