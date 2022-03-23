Appeal of Purdue Pharma $6B opioid settlement to be heard in late April
- An appeal of Purdue Pharma's $6B settlement over its alleged role in the nation's opioid epidemic will be heard by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals on April 29.
- Bloomberg Law reported that most of the states that initially opposed the settlement will not be part of the appeal, leaving the bankruptcy arm of the U.S. Department of Justice as the largest challenger.
- The U.S. Trustee has previously taken issue with the fact the Sackler family, Purdue's owners, would have immunity from future legal action. The Trustee also disagreed with the way the money from the settlement would be distributed among the states.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ -0.4%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA +0.7%), and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen (ABC -0.8%), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH -1.1%), and McKesson (NYSE:MCK -0.3%) have all reached agreements with states over alleged roles in the opioid crisis.