Codex DNA top and bottom lines misses lead to 24% decline

Mar. 23, 2022 1:23 PM ETCodex DNA, Inc. (DNAY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Financial graphic on a high tech abstract background

blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

  • Codex DNA's (DNAY -23.3%) Q4 2021 results that missed on both the top and bottom lines have led to a major decline in share price.
  • The company's net loss widened by ~124% to ~$12.5M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Codex DNA was hurt in the quarter by a more than doubling of total operating expenses to ~$13M from ~$6.1M in Q4 2020.
  • Revenue of ~$3.1M in the quarter was a ~58.8% year-over-year increase.
  • The company ended the year with $82.8M in cash.
  • For 2022, the company guiding total revenue between $19M and $21M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.