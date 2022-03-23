Codex DNA top and bottom lines misses lead to 24% decline
Mar. 23, 2022 1:23 PM ETCodex DNA, Inc. (DNAY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Codex DNA's (DNAY -23.3%) Q4 2021 results that missed on both the top and bottom lines have led to a major decline in share price.
- The company's net loss widened by ~124% to ~$12.5M compared to the prior-year period.
- Codex DNA was hurt in the quarter by a more than doubling of total operating expenses to ~$13M from ~$6.1M in Q4 2020.
- Revenue of ~$3.1M in the quarter was a ~58.8% year-over-year increase.
- The company ended the year with $82.8M in cash.
- For 2022, the company guiding total revenue between $19M and $21M.