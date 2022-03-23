Iovance spikes on CNBC mention
Mar. 23, 2022 1:05 PM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA +7.1%) surged after CNBC market commentator Jon Najarian issued positive remarks on the clinical-stage biotech company on Wednesday.
- Citing April 25 call volume of Iovance (NASDAQ:IOVA), Najarian reportedly noted with interest that the company presents at multiple medical conferences.
- Iovance (IOVA) was scheduled to present at Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference last week.
Notably, on April 11 and 12, the company is expected to make presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting.
- Najarian's positive remarks comes at a time, Iovance (IOVA) shares are trading nearly 50% lower than the level a year ago, as shown in this graph.