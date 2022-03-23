Darden Restaurants Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 23, 2022 1:05 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.10 (+114.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+44.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.