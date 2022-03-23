FactSet Research Systems Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 23, 2022 1:06 PM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.97 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $427.09M (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.