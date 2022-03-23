Winnebago falls 11% despite Q2 strong numbers
Mar. 23, 2022 1:06 PM ETWGOBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Winnebago (WGO) -11% despite beating estimates on top and bottom line.
- The company reported an adjusted EPS of $3.14 beating consensus by 23 cents.
- Revenues for 2Q22 is $1.16B, up 38% Y/Y, revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.1B, representing an organic growth rate of 29.4% Y/Y driven by continued strong consumer demand and pricing increases.
- Segments: Towable revenues are $646.6M, up 47.2% Y/Y primarily driven by pricing increases across the segment, in addition to unit growth of 13.2% as a result of continued, strong consumer demand.
- Motorhome revenues are $417.6M, up 9.1% Y/Y primarily driven by pricing increases across the segment.
- Marine revenues are $97.3M for the second quarter. Gross margin of 18.6% is equal to the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by pricing ahead of known and anticipated cost input inflation, and operating leverage, offset by production inefficiencies related to supply constraints.
- As of January 2022, RV retail market share is 14.3% on a trailing three-month basis, reflecting an increase of 100 bps over the same period last year.
- Towable backlog increased to $1.9B, up 55.2% Y/Y due to continued strong consumer demand and pricing actions.
- Motorhome backlog increased to $2.2B, up 21.9% Y/Y as dealers continue to experience low levels of motorized inventory and strong consumer demand.
- Share totaling $40M were repurchased during 2Q22 and a total of $59.6M fiscal 2022 YTD.
- Press Release, Presentation