Synnex Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 23, 2022 1:07 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.73 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.31B (+210.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.