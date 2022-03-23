Vicor plummets on CJS Securities downgrade amid rumor of Nvidia AI chip excluding Vicor
Mar. 23, 2022 1:15 PM ETVicor Corporation (VICR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) plunged 17.6% in trade today after CJS Securities analyst Jonathan Tanwanteng downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform as Nvidia's new AI chip may exclude Vicor.
- The New NVDA H100 AI Processor Images do not show VICR parts possible led by capacity constraints; this could lead to half of growth in advanced products of Vicor could be at risk as Nvidia is its largest customer.
Yesterday, Nvidia unveiled a plethora of new products wherein it launched new Hopper H100 GPU with 80B transistors.
- However, with Vicor's new facility expansion in Q2 could lead to full capacity in Q3 thereby leading to removal of capacity constraints and making impacting a potential Nvidia board revision.
- Analyst indicates that his estimates and price target are under review which stood at $150 earlier.
- In the past 1-month, the stock has lost 33.5% and is currently trading near its 52-week low levels.
- In early March, SA Contributor Monplanet Capital Management said that Vicor's advanced products and new markets will likely push the stock up again.