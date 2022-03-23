EVgo tipped by Evercore ISI for big gain after guidance comes in strong

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) traded flat on Wednesday after posting 70% revenue growth in Q4 and seeing network throughput increase to 8.2 GWh for the quarter vs. 4.2 GWh last year.

After taking in the report, Evercore ISI said EVgo's (EVGO)results should have slightly positive implications for the stock.

EVgo (EVGO) is noted to have set 2022 guidance at $48M to $55M in revenue, 50 GWh to 60 GWh of network throughput, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $75M to $85M. The company also provided stall target guidance for the first time and expects to have 3,000 ro 3,300 DCFC stalls operational or under construction by year the end of the year, compared to 1,903 stalls at the end of 2021.

Evercore ISI kept an Outperform rating on EVGO and price target of $22, which reps almost 100% upside potential. EVGO has traded in a range of $7.00 to $19.59 over the last 52 weeks.