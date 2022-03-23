New York City's securities firms paid their employees a record average bonus of $257K per employee in 2021, up 20% from the previous record in 2020, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The estimated Wall Street bonuses exceeded the city's most recent 15.7% growth projection, which should help bolster the city's revenue from income taxes.

"Wall Street’s soaring profits continued to beat expectations in 2021 and drove record bonuses," DiNapoli said. "But recent events are likely to drive near-term profitability and bonuses lower."

The total 2021 bonus pool for New York City securities industry workers rose 21% to $45B during the traditional December through March bonus season, up from $37.1B in 2020.

The securities industry accounts for about a fifth of private sector wages in New York City, although it only makes up 5% of private sector employment.

The average salary, including bonuses, in NYC's securities industry rose by 7.7% to $438,370 in 2020, the latest year for which annual data are available. That's almost five times the $92,315 average salary for the rest of the private sector. In 1981, the average wage in the city's securities industry was about two times the rest of the private sector.

DiNapoli estimates that the securities industry accounted for 18% ($14.9B) of state tax collections in state fiscal year 2021 (which ended March 31, 2021) and 7% ($4.7B) of city tax collections in the city fiscal year 2021. (The city fiscal year ends on June 30th.)

Major Wall Street banks include: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS -1.8%), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM -1.9%), Morgan Stanley (MS -1.8%), Citigroup (C -2.0%), Bank of America (BAC -2.2%), and Wells Fargo (WFC -3.0%).

