Scholar Rock rallies after H.C. Wainwright initiates with Bullish view
Mar. 23, 2022 1:26 PM ETScholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- H.C. Wainwright started off coverage on Scholar Rock (SRRK +10.7%) with a Buy rating noting stock is undervalued with tailwinds ahead in 2022.
- The price target for a biopharma focused on targeting protein growth factors and their receptors is set to $24, implying a potential upside of 86% on stock's last close.
- "Scholar Rock encapsulates all the ingredients for success, including a highly accomplished management team, an enviable investor base, and a cutting-edge platform of novel growth factor therapeutics," analyst Michael King noted in a research note released on Wednesday.
- King said the decline in stock price from its 52-week high of $70 to current level of $12.9 is attributable to "systematic market conditions and not to a corporate specific event." He added the company's lead antibody candidate "apitegromab continues to gain visibility on three fronts."
- Seeking Alpha Quant System continues its Strong Sell rating, which sets it apart from the Wall Street's Buy consensus.