Scholar Rock rallies after H.C. Wainwright initiates with Bullish view

Mar. 23, 2022 1:26 PM ETScholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • H.C. Wainwright started off coverage on Scholar Rock (SRRK +10.7%) with a Buy rating noting stock is undervalued with tailwinds ahead in 2022.
  • The price target for a biopharma focused on targeting protein growth factors and their receptors is set to $24, implying a potential upside of 86% on stock's last close.
  • "Scholar Rock encapsulates all the ingredients for success, including a highly accomplished management team, an enviable investor base, and a cutting-edge platform of novel growth factor therapeutics," analyst Michael King noted in a research note released on Wednesday.
  • King said the decline in stock price from its 52-week high of $70 to current level of $12.9 is attributable to "systematic market conditions and not to a corporate specific event." He added the company's lead antibody candidate "apitegromab continues to gain visibility on three fronts."
  • Seeking Alpha Quant System continues its Strong Sell rating, which sets it apart from the Wall Street's Buy consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.