The Biden administration could recommend a second booster shot for older Americans within weeks, POLITICO reported Wednesday, citing four people with the knowledge of the matter.

The plan under the review of senior health officials is to recommend an additional booster shot for those aged 65 years and older ahead of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron subvariant, BA.2. Currently, only those with weaker immune systems are eligible for a second booster shot in the U.S.

Some officials have pushed for expanding the eligibility by the first week of April, while others are wary of giving a decision before the recommendations of an FDA expert panel, which is scheduled to meet on April 06 to discuss vaccine boosters.

Last week, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced they sought the U.S. regulatory nod for a second booster shot.

While Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) expect FDA to allow a second booster in those aged 65 years and older, Moderna (MRNA) seeks authorization for adults aged 18 years and above.

Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.