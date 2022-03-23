Rigel Pharma stock falls; B. Riley initiates coverage with neutral rating
Mar. 23, 2022 1:59 PM ETRIGLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Securities began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL -4.9%) with a Neutral rating and $4 price target.
- Analyst Kalpit Patel cited concerns over trial results for label expansion of RIGL's SYK inhibitor fostamatinib in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA).
- While Phase II data is encouraging, Patel raised concerns over reduced initial dose, inclusion of patients on up to 2 concurrent therapies and potential anomalies from rescue therapies in Phase III trial.
- "... we expect fostamatinib to have difficulty unseating legacy wAIHA treatments," he said, adding that commercial launch will likely be an uphill battle, akin to launch of fostamatinib (marketed as Tavalisse) for chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP).
- Patel said label expansion in wAIHA is essential to maintain RIGL's valuation levels as Tavalisse revenue has been disappointing.
- Tavalisse competes with drugs like rituximab and TPO-RAs for later lines of therapy in cITP. Tavalisse's slowing sales growth is largely due to efficacy of and doctor familiarity with rituximab.
- Topline results for Phase III trials of fostamatinib in treating wAIHA, and COVID-19, are expected in mid FY22.
- RIGL's COVID program was excluded from B. Riley's model as it believes the market opportunity for new treatments is quickly closing.