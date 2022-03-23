Alpine 4 subsidiary Vayu Aerospace and ENSCO inks sales agreement for its US-1 long flight duration drone

Mar. 23, 2022 2:00 PM ETAlpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) announced that its subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation (VAYU) and ENSCO have entered into a procurement agreement to acquire the US-1 drone for its operations in the United States.
  • Vayu's President, TK Eppley commented, "As we sell through our remaining US-1's, we continue to progress on the development of the US-2 and have created the capabilities to manufacture G1 aircraft faster than ever before. It's incredibly gratifying to be fulfilling orders and to be doing business with a company of Ensco's caliber."
