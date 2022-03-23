Lithium battery maker Expion360 sets additional IPO terms

Mar. 23, 2022 2:03 PM ETXPONBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Lithium-based battery maker Expion360 (XPON) has disclosed additional terms for its proposed initial public offering.

The company said in a filing that it plans to offer 2.2M shares priced between $7 and $9 per share. If priced at $8 per share, the deal would raise $17.6M.

Expion360, formerly known as Yozcamp Products Co., is developing lithium-based batteries for the marine and recreational vehicle markets, along with energy storage solutions for home and industrial use. The company said its lithium-based products offer more life cycles, improved weight-to-power ratios, superior performance, and lower maintenance than traditional lead acid-based batteries.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Expion360 reported a net loss of $4.7M on net sales of $4.5M. The company first filed to hold an IPO in January.

For a more in-depth look at Expion360, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Expion360 Readies $17 Million US IPO Plan”.

