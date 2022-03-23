Chesapeake Energy (CHK +2.8%) is seeking to become more involved in the growing liquefied natural gas market, CEO Nick Dell'Osso told the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference, as demand for U.S. LNG is rising with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We're really optimistic that we'll have something to talk about [regarding LNG] at some point, ideally this year," Dell'Osso said, according to Reuters, without offering specifics.

"It's something we've been working since well before this conflict started and the demand for LNG went up so much, but now that it has gone up so much, we see more momentum in the discussion," Dell'Osso said.

U.S. natural gas prices have moved back above $5/MMBtu, rising to their highest since early February.