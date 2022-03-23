FactSet adds Bain's Tejada to board
Mar. 23, 2022 2:34 PM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems (FDS -1.4%) has appointed Maria Teresa Tejada to its board of directors.
- Tejada is an expert partner in the global financial services practice at Bain & Co. She was previously chief strategic enterprise risk officer at Wells Fargo, and served as chief credit officer at KeyCorp, along with 16 years at Goldman Sachs.
- She's also been a director at Pacific Mutual Holding Co. since August.
- “Her extensive financial industry experience, focus on risk management and strategy, and commitment to ESG will be a tremendous asset as FactSet continues to deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders," says Chair Robin Abrams.