Redfin launches Rental Search powered by RentPath

Mar. 23, 2022 2:35 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Angled view of a Redfin For Sale sign outside a house in a residential neighborhood during the pandemic

Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Redfin (RDFN -1.7%) launched nationwide rental search enabling consumers search for both rental and for-sale home listings on Redfin for the first time.
  • Redfin’s rental search is powered by rental listings from RentPath, a marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry that operates Rent.com and other popular rental sites, which Redfin acquired in April 2021.
  • "With about one in five Redfin.com visitors interested in rentals, we have an opportunity to generate as many rental inquiries from Redfin.com as from all other RentPath sites. As a result, we expect to attract more property managers to promote their listings on Redfin.com, and for Redfin.com traffic growth to accelerate," Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman commented.
