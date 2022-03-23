China unveiled a plan to raise hydrogen production to reach 100K-200K metric tons/year and have 50K hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2025, which KeyBanc says should boost North American hydrogen fuel cell companies including Ballard Power (BLDP +2%), Bloom Energy (BE +0.5%), Plug Power (PLUG +1.4%) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL -3.7%).

China currently produces 33M tons/year of hydrogen, with 80% of hydrogen coming from coal and natural gas, and the rest mainly a by-product from industrial sectors, but China's potential for green hydrogen is huge since the country has the world's largest renewable power capacity, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

KeyBanc analysts led by Leo Mariani say the "commitment from one of the world's largest economies to expand its hydrogen presence should be good news" for the likes of Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy.

KeyBanc believes Ballard and Plug "may see the best relative performance as BLDP has a joint venture in China with an auto original equipment manufacturer and PLUG has the largest green hydrogen product offering today."

For Ballard Power, "FY 2022 likely [will] be an ugly combination of negative top-line growth and record cash burn," Henrik Alex writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.