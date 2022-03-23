AMC jumps another 17% in best two days since last summer

Low angle view of the exterior of an AMC movie theater on a sunny day.

Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) soared another 17.3% Wednesday, re-crossing the $20/share mark for the first time in over a month.
  • The stock closed at $15.86 on Monday; it's now up more than 35% since.
  • The move marks its best performance over two trading sessions in nearly a year, since early in summer 2021, when it hit a record high.
  • The once and future "meme" stock is getting lots of juice on friendly social media forums. Mentions on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum jumped nearly 1,200% in the past 24 hours, according to Quiver Quantitative. At the top of WallStreetBets mentions, it's in the company of Tesla and GameStop.
  • And it's not just a meme outlier: GameStop is up 15% and now up 51% over the two days.
  • Meanwhile, Hycroft Mining (HYMC) - the miner in which AMC is making a notable investment - is down 3.4% Wednesday after rising 5.7% Tuesday.
