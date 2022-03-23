NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+50.0% Y/Y).

NIO posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenues, with vehicle sales up 102.4% Y/Y to $1.34B and 24,439 deliveries, in-line with the company's guidance and representing an increase of 100.2%.

For Q4, NIO expects revenue between $1.46B and $1.57B along with deliveries between 23,500 and 25,500 vehicles.

"Despite the continued supply chain volatilities, our teams and partners are working closely together to secure the supply and production for the fourth quarter of 2021," said founder and CEO William Bin Li.

The Chinese EV maker began trading in Hong Kong on March 10 under the stock code "9866." Shares have risen nearly 60% since March 16.

At the start of the week NIO said that it has no plans to increase the prices of its EVs "in the near term", even as several other Chinese EV companies raised their prices citing price increases in raw materials.

Deutsche Bank most recently reiterated its Buy rating, on its view the tide may be finally turning for the EV stock. It noted that NIO has cultivated an aspirational premium brand that is underpinned by a leading service infrastructure that it believes no domestic automaker has been able to match.

Deliveries rose 49.7% Y/Y in Dec'21 and 105.6% in Nov., but was down 27.5% in Oct, impacted by lower production as a result of restructuring and upgrades of manufacturing lines and the preparation of new products, as well as supply chain volatilities.

Recent SA contributor analyses have been cautiously optimistic of NIO's prospects, highlighting concerns over delisting and regulatory risks and headwinds to an aggressive expansion plan.

Over the last 2 years, NIO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.