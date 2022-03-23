Sweetgreen unveils new restaurant concept at Illinois location

Mar. 23, 2022 3:18 PM ETSweetgreen, Inc. (SG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Sweetgreen (SG -8.3%) announced that it will be opening its first sweetlane concept restaurant in Schaumburg, Illinois within the next year.
  • The company said the pilot restaurant will feature sweetgreen's best in class in-store experience with the addition of its first sweetlane drive-thru lane to increase convenience for digital customers.
  • Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) called itself a digital leader already, with almost 50% of total revenue last year coming through orders placed on the company's mobile app or website.
  • "Digital customers are our most habitual users and we believe this new format will provide us with more options to connect people to real food," said Sweetgreen Co-founder Nicolas Jammet on the development.
  • Shares of Sweetgreen (SG) have fallen back since hitting a 2022 high last week.
