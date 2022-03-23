Worthington -16% after Q3 earnings fall well below prior quarter

Mar. 23, 2022 3:27 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large aluminium steel rolls in the factory

okeyphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Worthington Industries (WOR -16.1%) plunges near its YTD low after reporting FQ3 adjusted EPS of $1.13 that came in well below the $2.12 achieved in the prior quarter and below investor expectations.

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs called the result a miss, saying Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $113M was short of his $126M estimate as well as $167M reported in Q2, with Q/Q weakness caused by much lower processed steel margins.

The company's steel processing segment earnings were hit by nearly $25M in inventory holding losses, driving a Y/Y decline sales that nearly doubled to $1.1B, driven by higher average selling prices, but earnings fell to $7.1M from $54.7M as inventory losses mounted.

Worthington said underlying end market demand remains healthy but expects steel price volatility will remain a headwind for the company.

The company also unveiled plans to set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets aligned with a 1.5 degree Celsius target, setting a pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050.

