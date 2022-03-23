Medtech company Aclarion sets terms for downsized IPO

Medical technology company Aclarion (ACON) has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $12.5M from $48.3M.

Aclarion said in a filing that it plans to offer 2.27M units in the range of $4.50 to $6.50 apiece. If priced at $5.50, the deal would raise approximately $12.5M.

Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share. Underwriters will be given a 45-day option to buy up to 341K additional shares and/or warrants, which would raise an additional $1.9M if the securities were priced at $5.50 apiece.

Aclarion had filed in January to raise up to $48.3M.

The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ACON. Maxim Group is serving as lead bookrunner.

Aclarion has developed a software product called NOCISCAN-LS that helps surgeons identify which spinal discs are causing pain in patients suffering from lower back pain. The product is used to process data collected through MR spectroscopy.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30,2021, Aclarion reported a net loss of $1.8M on revenue of $49K. Aclarion said it plans to use proceeds from the deal to pay down debt and fund clinical and marketing development.

For a more in-depth look at Aclarion, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Aclarion Aims for US IPO to Fund Development Efforts”.