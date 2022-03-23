Cue Health plunges to a post-IPO low as COVID-19 test makers drop

Mar. 23, 2022 3:50 PM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)BIO, PKI, ABT, TMO, QDEL, BDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Financial crisis recession falling graph stock market

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH -18.2%) has recorded its second-worst intraday decline for this month to hit a 52-week low as the health sector along with COVID-19 test makers underperform the broader market on Wednesday.

Other notable decliners include Abbott Laboratories (ABT -4.0%), Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO -3.9%) and PerkinElmer (PKI -3.8%).

Cue Health (HLTH) markets an FDA-authorized COVID-19 PCR test kit for use in homes, doctor’s offices, and non-medical office settings.

The company made its public debut last September, and the shares have lost more than 50% in the year so far. Leading developers of COVID-19 tests, Abbott (ABT), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -2.8%) and Quidel (QDEL -1.4%) have also declined for the year, while Becton, Dickinson (BDX -1.0%) has recorded gains.

The selloff comes despite the presence of a fast-spreading subvariant of Omicron, which, according to White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, could lead to another rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Despite a recent slump in Coronavirus infections, the BA.2 subvariant has made up more than a third of all COVID-19 cases as of last week, the latest estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.