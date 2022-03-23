Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock rallies amid heightened concern over cybersecurity risks

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) stock rallied 18% on Wednesday afternoon amid concerns that Russia may launch cyber-attacks on US businesses in retaliation for US sanctions.

Shares of the cybersecurity consulting firm opened at $7.90, hitting a low of $7.57 in morning action before jumping to a session high of $10.78 in early afternoon.

The stock uplisted to Nasdaq and held an initial public offering on Jan. 14. Cerberus raised $10M after pricing 2M shares at $5 per share.