Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock rallies amid heightened concern over cybersecurity risks
Mar. 23, 2022 3:55 PM ETCISOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) stock rallied 18% on Wednesday afternoon amid concerns that Russia may launch cyber-attacks on US businesses in retaliation for US sanctions.
Shares of the cybersecurity consulting firm opened at $7.90, hitting a low of $7.57 in morning action before jumping to a session high of $10.78 in early afternoon.
The stock uplisted to Nasdaq and held an initial public offering on Jan. 14. Cerberus raised $10M after pricing 2M shares at $5 per share.