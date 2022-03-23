CSX recommends shareholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment
Mar. 23, 2022 4:06 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment to purchase up to 4M CSX shares at $34.75/share in cash.
- The offer price is 4.43% below the closing price of CSX stock on Mar. 18, the last trading day before the mini-tender commenced.
- CSX is not affiliated with TRC and does not endorse TRC's unsolicited offer.
- CSX recommends that CSX shareholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer as the offer is at a price below the current CSX stock price.