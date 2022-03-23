The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF: TACK has hit the financial market on Wednesday and offers investors a way to gain exposure to risk-on and risk-off sectors of the market at the right time and place by capitalizing on a technically driven top-down approach to the financial marketplace.

TACK is an actively managed ETF that invests in a combined weighting of SPDR Sector ETFs and risk-off SPDR treasury and gold ETFs. The ETF works with monthly data and rebalances itself on a month-to-month basis providing investors with the best opportunities to take advantage of leading sectors of the economy.

At the current moment, the fund has a stake in seven S&P sectors. See list and weighting below:

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) 12.83%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) 12.83%.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) 12.81%.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) 12.72%.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) 12.68%.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) 12.49%.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) 12.05%.

Moreover, from a risk-off stance, TACK also has positions in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS), and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF(SPTL), weighted at 3.95%, 3.94%, and 3.66%, respectively.

TACK offers a new twist to take advantage of the S&P 500 (SP500) by picking and choosing which market sectors are best fitted at different times. The ETF also comes forward with a 0.70% expense ratio.

Additionally, Fairlead Strategies employs a systematic approach to technical analysis when evaluating the financial markets. The firm is focused on the identification of important support and resistance levels along with the identification of trend-following, overbought/oversold, and relative strength levels.

Wall Street players took a step back on Wednesday, as all three major indices finished in negative territory.