The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK) has hit the financial market on Wednesday and aims to offer investors a way to gain exposure to risk-on and risk-off sectors of the market at the right time and place by capitalizing on a technically driven top-down approach to the financial marketplace.

TACK is an actively managed ETF that intends to invest in a combined weighting of SPDR Sector ETFs and risk-off SPDR treasury and gold ETFs. The ETF works with monthly data and rebalances itself on a month-to-month basis providing investors with what it believes is the best opportunity at the moment by taking advantage of leading sectors of the economy.

At the current moment, the fund has a stake in seven S&P sectors. See list and weighting below:

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) 12.83%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) 12.83%.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) 12.81%.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) 12.72%.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) 12.68%.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) 12.49%.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) 12.05%.

Moreover, from a risk-off stance, TACK also has positions in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS), and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF(SPTL), weighted at 3.95%, 3.94%, and 3.66%, respectively.

TACK plans to offer a new twist to take advantage of the S&P 500 (SP500) by picking and choosing which market sectors are best fitted at different times. The ETF also comes forward with a 0.70% expense ratio.

Additionally, Fairlead Strategies employs a systematic approach to technical analysis when evaluating the financial markets. The firm is focused on the identification of important support and resistance levels along with the identification of trend-following, overbought/oversold, and relative strength levels.

Wall Street players took a step back on Wednesday, as all three major indices finished in negative territory.