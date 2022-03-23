ReneSola Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04 misses by $0.02, revenue of $22.8M misses by $2.09M

Mar. 23, 2022 4:09 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ReneSola press release (NYSE:SOL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $22.8M (+35.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.09M.
  • Outlook: "For 2022, we expect our revenue growth to accelerate and for the full year to be in the range of $100 to $120 million (vs. consensus of $128.40M). We anticipate our Q1 revenue will only be between $3 million to $4 million as the bulk of our project sales are scheduled to ramp beginning in Q2."
  • "We expect our gross margin for the year to be between 20 – 25%. For net profit, we are targeting between $9 to $10 million for the full year, which is in line with our prior guidance of at least 30% growth."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.