ReneSola Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04 misses by $0.02, revenue of $22.8M misses by $2.09M
Mar. 23, 2022 4:09 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ReneSola press release (NYSE:SOL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $22.8M (+35.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.09M.
- Outlook: "For 2022, we expect our revenue growth to accelerate and for the full year to be in the range of $100 to $120 million (vs. consensus of $128.40M). We anticipate our Q1 revenue will only be between $3 million to $4 million as the bulk of our project sales are scheduled to ramp beginning in Q2."
- "We expect our gross margin for the year to be between 20 – 25%. For net profit, we are targeting between $9 to $10 million for the full year, which is in line with our prior guidance of at least 30% growth."