Ascendis Pharma slides on offering of $500M convertible senior notes

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) has launched a private offering of $500M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028.

Terms of the offering, including interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms, will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Ascendis Pharma, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on April 1, 2028.

Initial purchasers will be granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75M of notes.

Noteholders may convert their notes at their option into Ascendis Pharma's ordinary shares, represented by American Depositary Shares, with cash in lieu of any fractional ADS, at the then-applicable conversion rate.

The notes will also be optionally redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Ascendis Pharma’s option on or after April 7, 2025, but only if the last reported sale price per ADS exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time.

A portion of the net proceeds from the offering will be used to repurchase up to 1M ADSs concurrently with the pricing of the offering in privately negotiated transactions effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate, as Ascendis Pharma's agent.

Any remaining proceeds will be used to support the commercialization and further development of TransCon hGH, to fund pre-commercialization activities and clinical development of TransCon PTH, clinical development of its other endocrinology rare disease programs and its oncology programs, to identify and progress development of new product candidates, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ASND -11.22% AH