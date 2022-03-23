Steelcase GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.03, revenue of $753.1M beats by $1.43M

Mar. 23, 2022 4:17 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Steelcase press release (NYSE:SCS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $753.1M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.43M.
  • Outlook: The company expects first quarter fiscal 2023 revenue to be in the range of $680 to $705 million vs. $701.40 million.
  • Loss per share is expected to be between $0.15 to $0.20 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which compares to a reported loss of $0.24 per share in the prior year. That compares to consensus of -$0.05 per share in Q1 2023. 
