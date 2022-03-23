Kohl's deal could make sense for Hudson's Bay Company

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) could be sitting on real estate worth $8B, according to a report from Women's Wear Daily. That mark is slightly above the current market cap of the department store operator and a potential indication that Hudson's Bay Company has a strong rationale to make a strong bid.

"There could be back-of-the-house synergies obtained by integrating Kohl’s into HBC, and if a deal is consummated, HBC could consider splitting Kohl’s dot-com and brick-and-mortar stores businesses into separate companies," reasoned WWD on the potential combination.

Kohl's (KSS) is expected to make a decision at its May 11 annual meeting on the indications of interest it has received.

