H.B. Fuller Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.07, revenue of $856.48M beats by $38.18M
Mar. 23, 2022 4:20 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- H.B. Fuller press release (NYSE:FUL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $856.48M (+18.0% Y/Y) beats by $38.18M.
- Shares +6%.
- 2022 Guidance: Based on current conditions and planned pricing actions, the company now anticipates year-on-year organic revenue growth of 15% to 20%, compared to its prior guidance provided in January for 10% to 15% organic growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $530 to $550 million.
- Total capital investments for the year are expected to increase to a range of $105 to $115 million, and net debt to EBITDA is anticipated to be between 3.0x and 3.3x at year-end 2022, inclusive of the impact of the recently announced acquisitions.
- Adjusted EPS of $4.10 to $4.35, compared to its prior guidance of $4.00 to $4.25, vs. consensus of $4.16