Novartis wins FDA approval for prostate cancer therapy

Mar. 23, 2022 4:20 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Novartis

TBE/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the approval for Swiss pharma giant, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to market its radioligand therapeutic agent Pluvicto as a treatment for certain adult patients with prostate cancer.
  • According to labeling information announced by the FDA, Pluvicto identified as lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan in generic terms is approved for intravenous use in prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • The medication is indicated for patients who have received androgen receptor (AR) pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy.
  • Last September, Novartis (NVS) disclosed positive data for the treatment plus standard of care from a Phase 3 trial designed to compare the regimen against standard of care in patients with mCRPC.

  • Novartis (NVS) added Pluvicto to its pipeline as part of its 2018 acquisition of U.S.-based cancer drugmaker, Endocyte.

