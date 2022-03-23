Owens & Minor prices upsized senior notes offering
Mar. 23, 2022 4:26 PM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has priced its upsized offering of $600M aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2030.
- The offering was upsized by $100M and is expected to close on Mar. 29, 2022.
- The notes were offered at a price of 100% of their principal amount and will mature on Mar. 31, 2030.
- Net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand and proceeds from expected borrowings under one or more new term loans, will be used to fund the consummation of the previously announced acquisition of Apria and the other transactions contemplated by the acquisition agreement, to repay Apria debt and related fees and expenses. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Unless the acquisition is consummated concurrently with or promptly following the closing of the offering, gross proceeds will be deposited into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain escrow release conditions, including the consummation of the Apria acquisition, have been satisfied.
- The consummation of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the adoption of the acquisition agreement by the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Apria common stock.