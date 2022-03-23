Agrify closes down 20% on disappointing quarterly earnings, 2022 revenue outlook
Mar. 23, 2022 4:26 PM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) closed down 20% after its Q4 2021 results missed on both the top and bottom lines, and an analyst downgraded the company to hold.
- Shares also hit a 52-week low of $3.71.
- Also, the company said its 2022 revenue outlook is $140M-$142M, below the consensus of ~$144.3M.
- The provider of cultivation and extraction products for the cannabis industry saw its year-over-year net loss widen ~2% to $13.3M.
- Revenue of ~$25.3M, however, was a 481% year-over-year increease.
- The company ended the year with ~$12M in cash.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Agrify (AGFY) to hold from buy ands lowered its price target following the results to $5 from $12.50 (~25% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Eric Des Lauriers said that he now has serious concerns about the company tripping its minimum adjusted EBITDA covenant for Q1, changing his outlook on the company.
