Agrify closes down 20% on disappointing quarterly earnings, 2022 revenue outlook

Mar. 23, 2022 4:26 PM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) closed down 20% after its Q4 2021 results missed on both the top and bottom lines, and an analyst downgraded the company to hold.
  • Shares also hit a 52-week low of $3.71.
  • Also, the company said its 2022 revenue outlook is $140M-$142M, below the consensus of ~$144.3M.
  • The provider of cultivation and extraction products for the cannabis industry saw its year-over-year net loss widen ~2% to $13.3M.
  • Revenue of ~$25.3M, however, was a 481% year-over-year increease.
  • The company ended the year with ~$12M in cash.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Agrify (AGFY) to hold from buy ands lowered its price target following the results to $5 from $12.50 (~25% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Eric Des Lauriers said that he now has serious concerns about the company tripping its minimum adjusted EBITDA covenant for Q1, changing his outlook on the company.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones argues that Agrify (AGFY) is a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.