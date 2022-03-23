Mitek acquires KYC technology platform HooYu for £97.8M

Mar. 23, 2022 4:31 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) acquired UK-based KYC technology platform HooYu for £97.8M in cash.
  • The acquisition helps to ensure businesses know the true identity of their customers by linking biometric verification with real-time bureau and sanction database checks.
  • Through this acquisition, organizations gain a more complete picture of the consumer by marrying biometrics, ID document validation, geolocation and identity confidence scoring with real-time data signals such as bureau checks or matches to politically exposed person or sanction lists.
  • HooYu's orchestration capabilities will enable MTK customers to optimize workflows and accelerate the deployment of identity solutions across channels.
